Supreme Court verdict: STA warns buyers of BS-IV vehicles

The STA has also asked RTOs to implement the SC judgment with regard to registration of BS-IV vehicles in letter and spirit.

Published: 14th February 2020 12:23 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the ban on sale and registration of Bharat State-IV (BS-IV) vehicles set to be effective from April 1, the State Transport Authority (STA) has warned buyers of new vehicles to keep in mind the verdict of Supreme Court on such vehicles.

Though the Centre had earlier fixed September 30 deadline for sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles, the SC ruled out for April 1 even as vehicle manufacturers wanted more breather to clear their stock.

The court observed that the Centre has formulated a policy of phasing out polluting vehicles and discouraging the manufacturers of polluting vehicles. It is being done in a gradual manner after Europe introduced Euro-VI standards in 2015, it stated.

Quoting the verdict, Transport Commissioner and State Transport Authority Chairman Sanjeeb Panda said the need of the hour is to move to a cleaner fuel as early as possible. “The buyers should be careful while purchasing BS-IV vehicles.

If they fail to get their vehicles registered by March 31 for any reason, the vehicles would be nothing but scrap. The vehicles will not be allowed for registration under any circumstances,” he warned.

The STA has also asked Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) to implement the SC judgment with regard to registration of BS-IV vehicles in letter and spirit. They have been directed to intimate the vehicle dealers functioning in their respective jurisdictions about the verdict and take necessary action.

