Swargadwar renovation work begins  

By Express News Service

PURI: Work on renovation of Swargadwar began here on Thursday. The work has been entrusted to Phoenix Foundation and will include modern amenities like a waiting hall, toilets, drinking water facility and parking space.

While the renovation work will be executed on one side of the facility, cremation of bodies will continue on the other. As per the plan, provisions will be made for burning of 14 bodies at the same time. Besides, a rest hall for 400 persons will be created. The work will be completed in three months, said Chairman of Phoenix Foundation C Suresh.