Tanka Torani sale: Contempt proceedings sought against SJTA by petition filled in Odisha High Court

Akshya Kumar Acharya and Hemanta Kumar Mohapatra of Cuttack had submitted the representation to the Chief Administrator for restoration of sale of Tanka Torani on January 30, 2019.

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court

CUTTACK:  A petition filed in the Odisha High Court has sought contempt proceedings against the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri for alleged non-compliance of an order issued related to restoration of sale of Tanka Torani at Ananda Bazaar inside the premises of the shrine.SJTA had banned sale of Tanka Torani - prepared by churning curd, Mahaprasad rice water, lemon juice, lemon leaves, mango, ginger, green chillies and salt - by Suara and Mahasuara servitors of the temple in September 2017.

As it yielded no response, both later filed a PIL seeking the Court's intervention against the ban.

On July 29, 2019, while disposing of the petition, the Court had directed the SJTA to take a decision on a fresh representation within six weeks. Following which, both submitted a fresh representation to the Chief Administrator within two weeks of the order.However, they filed the contempt petition alleging non-compliance of the Court order through their counsel Subhransu Mohanty on Monday.

The fresh representation had urged the SJTA to restore the age-old practice of preparation and distribution of fermented water rice. But no decision on the representation has been taken till date, the contempt petition alleged.

