Bandh over hospital hits normal life in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Normal life was paralysed due to the bandh called by Citizen Action Committee demanding setting up of city hospital in the old building of District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) on Friday.

The agitators also demanded setting up of a medical college in the district. A massive rally was taken out by members of Dhenkanal Bar Association in the town.

Shops and business establishments remained closed. The agitators blocked the entry and exit points of the town.

Vehicular movement in the town came to a grinding halt due to the bandh and commuters had to face a tough time.

They held a protest meeting outside the collectorate where members of the committee alleged that the State Government has been negligent towards the district’s development.