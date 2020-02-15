Home States Odisha

Demand for RSP-run Ispat General Hospital takeover by Centre intensifies

The development comes in the wake of SAIL looking for a prospective private partner to run it as a corporate hospital.

Published: 15th February 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Even as the first phase upgradation of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP)-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) into a super speciality hospital and medical college is likely to be completed soon, the demand for takeover of the hospital by the Centre has gained momentum.

The development comes in the wake of SAIL looking for a prospective private partner to run it as a corporate hospital.

 CITU national vice-president Bishnu Mohanty said there is no justification of handing over the hospital to a private agency and make treatments costlier.

“As SAIL has initiated efforts to privatise Ispat Post-Graduate Medical Institute and Super Speciality Hospital (IPGMI-SSH), we demand the hospital be taken over by the Centre and made part of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. This will benefit the district along with eight neighbouring districts and bordering pockets of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh by making advanced treatment facility accessible,” he said.

The demand should be taken up with immediate effect as the first-phase project is likely to be completed by June, he added.

Echoing a similar view, AAP member Sanjay Singh said the hospital needs to be managed professionally and made autonomous under the Centre, like Government-run AIIMS or the ones functioning at Chandigarh, Lucknow and Puducherry.

“A PPP model comprising a corporate hospital may not be able to provide affordable treatment to masses. Moreover, competent super specialists may not join SAIL as its pay benefits may not attract them,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IGH takeover Ispat General Hospital Ispat General Hospital takeover IGH Rourkela Steel Plant
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp