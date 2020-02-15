Drunk Odisha cop lands in jail

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A constable of Badasahi police station in Mayurbhanj district was arrested on Friday for misbehaving with devotees at Hingula Yatra in an inebriated condition. He was identified as Gagan Bihari Naik. Additional SP Abhimanyu Nayak said as per the direction of SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, Naik was first placed under suspension after a video of him misbehaving with devotees went viral on social media.

He was later arrested and produced in Baripada SDJM court. Naik was remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

Sources said the constable was posted at the fairground in Suhagpur village, where the four-day Hingula Yatra was being organised, to control the crowd.

On February 11, the concluding day of the religious fair, lakhs of devotees thronged the ground to offer ‘bhog’ to Goddess Hingula.

Instead of managing the crowd, Naik, who was under the influence of alcohol, started to shout at devotees. The constable even removed his shirt and abused his fellow policemen when they advised him to go home.

The matter was reported to IIC Jayanta Behera who asked Naik to leave the spot. However, the drunk constable even defied the IIC’s order.

The entire incident was recorded by a devotee on his mobile phone and later, the video clip went viral on social media. This is the second incident of a cop misbehaving with the public in the district in the last 10 days.

On February 6, an SI posted in Betnoti police station was placed under suspension after a video of him misbehaving with the public in an inebriated state went viral on social media.

The suspended cop, Sachidananda Kishan, was found lying drunk on a bench of a betel shop near Betnoti police station chowk.

When some locals advised him to go home as he was unable to control himself, Kishan allegedly misbehaved with them.