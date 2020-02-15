ECoR to run Panch Jyotirlinga special train

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the success of ‘Tourist Special Train’ from Northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha towards popular pilgrimage destinations in the country at an affordable price, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has planned another special train for ‘Panch Jyotirlinga with Sai Baba Darshan’.

The train will leave Visakhapatnam on April 6 towards western parts of the country and cover Shirdi, Trimbakeshwar, Nageshwar, Somnath, Mahakaleswar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlings.

Passengers of the region who are not getting confirmed tickets or are not getting direct trains to these religious destinations can avail the special train. It will have stoppages at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Palasa in Andhra Pradesh, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur Road and Jharsuguda in Odisha and Bilaspur and Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Pilgrims can book at www.irctctourism.com or IRCTC tourist facilitation centre as per the package for 10 nights and 11 days at a cost of Rs 11,445 each. It covers the journey in sleeper class, accommodation, vegetarian meals, tourist buses, escorts, security guards and travel insurance.

Train cancelled One pair of Express train will remain cancelled, two pairs partially cancelled and three pairs diverted due to safety-related modernisation work at Hazrat Nizamuddin-Palwal railway stations.

Visakhapatnam Nizamuddin- Visakhapatnam Samata Express via Rayagada- Titilagarh-Raipur will be cancelled from Visakhapatnam on February 27 and from Nizamuddin on February 29.

Bhubaneswar-Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express will run via Secunderabad-Vikarabad- Latur Road, Kurduvadi and Daund stations in both the directions from February 18 to 25. Visakhapatnam-LTT (Mumbai)-Visakhapatnam Express will run between Visakhapatnam and Pune and will remain cancelled between Pune and LTT from February 18 to 26.