NHRC notice on activist murder in Odisha

By Express News Service

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served a notice to the DG of Police over the murder of an RTI activist in Kendrapara district nearly a fortnight back.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC has sought a reply from the DGP within two weeks. On February 1, RTI activist Ranjan Kumar Das (35) was found murdered on the roadside in Beruan village under Marshaghai police limits in the district.

Tripathy alleged that though Das had been regularly receiving death threats for seeking information, including on the numerous brick kilns that had sprung up illegally, no police action was initiated.

Das had recently lodged a complaint with the Odisha Lokayukta alleging encroachment of 1,100 acre of Government land by a resident of Mahakalpada for shrimp farming, which the petitioner suspected might be the reason behind the murder, the petition stated.