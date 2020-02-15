Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy reviews census preparation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The entire census operation will be carried on in two phases. Phase-I will be for a period of 45 days between April to September during which house listing will be done. Phase-II will be from February 9 to 21, 2021 during which population enumeration would be done.

The revisional round would be conducted from March 1 to 5, 2021. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Friday discussed the issue with officials engaged in census operation through video conference from Lok Seva Bhavan here.

Tripathy said since census is done in every 10 years, some officers may not be quite conversant with the process. He advised the Collectors, ADMs, tehsildars, Municipal Commissioners, Block Development Officers and Executive Officers to read and understand the Act and Rules in detail.

He directed them to go through the census compendiums and organise the trainings properly at all levels. The Census 2021 is first of its kind as it is mostly being done in digital mode.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said since census is a time-bound operation, it should be taken up with all seriousness at all levels.

Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said, “Census is the principal source of primary data at grassroots level like villages, wards and towns on a pan-India basis and it is widely used by national and international agencies.” Director of Census Operations Premananda Khuntia said this time a mobile app would be used in house and population enumeration.

The app could be used both in online and offline mode. A mixed-method of data collection with mobile app, paper schedule and self enumeration would be adopted.

The enumerators would use their own android mobile or i-phone for the purpose. An additional incentive of Rs 7,500 would be provided for use of own mobile in enumeration work.