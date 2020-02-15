Home States Odisha

Ponzi firm owner nabbed in Odisha

Rout was working in Surat and in 2017, he opened a firm Sai Land Management India Ltd in Berhampur.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police on Thursday arrested Gopa Rout of Kulangi village under Gangpur police limits for allegedly duping over 300 Odias from Ganjam district staying in Surat.

Rout was working in Surat and in 2017, he opened a firm Sai Land Management India Ltd in Berhampur. He went back to Surat and over a period of time, he collected RS 1.96 crore from Odias living there with an assurance of returning the amount with high interest and a homestead plot near Aska within a few years.

When he did not return the money or provide land, some depositors visited his office here but found it locked. They asked Rout to return their money but he paid no heed.

Harassed, some depositors lodged complaints in Gosaninuagaon police station. On Thursday, police received information that Rout was in his village and nabbed him. He was forwarded to court on Friday.

