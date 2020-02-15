Sambalpur lawyers decry concurrent jurisdiction

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Lawyers of Sambalpur have condemned the State Government’s notification on conferring concurrent jurisdiction on courts, which are functioning normally, for speedy disposal of cases in districts where agitation is on over establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha.

Chairman of Action Committee of District Bar Association (DBA), Pradip Bohidar said though they have been demanding the State Government to send a comprehensive proposal to Centre with the opinion of High Court for establishment of the bench in the region, the Government is yet to initiate any step.

The State Government formed a high level inter-departmental committee in March last year to pursue the issue with the Union Government. However, not a single meeting of the committee has been convened till date, he said.

Bohidar further alleged that the State Government which never made any effort to get opinion of the Orissa High Court over the bench demand, has now conferred concurrent jurisdiction in consultation with the High Court. The lawyers have decided to intensify their agitation in days to come.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Orissa High Court to identify the adjacent districts where courts are functioning normally and create concurrent jurisdiction so that people can seek redressal of their grievances.

Subsequently, in compliance of the apex court direction, the High Court conferred concurrent jurisdiction on such courts.