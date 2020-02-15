Stormy start to Odisha budget session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The opposition Congress on Friday boycotted address of Governor Ganeshi Lal to the Assembly on the opening day of the budget session saying it did not contain any announcement to help farmers in distress, contain the rising crimes against women and check corruption prevailing at all levels of the Government.

As the Governor started reading out his 48-page speech, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra stood up and announced his party’s decision to boycott the address. Following this, all the nine Congress MLAs staged a walkout.

Mishra told media persons outside the House that there is nothing in the Governor’s address to help farmers facing problems across the State, contain the worsening law and order situation, particularly crime against women, and rising corruption. BJP, which is the principal opposition, however, was present in the House during the Governor’s address.

Congress members returned to the House after the Governor’s address was over. After expressing condolences to former ministers (Bhagabat Mohanty, Jagannath Rout) and ex-members (Satchidananda Deo, Bhagirathi Das, Radha Govinda Sahu, Daittari Behera, Naka Lachhimaya and Gourahari Naik) of the House, Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati protested over the absence of officers in officers’ gallery.

Expressing dissatisfaction over Speaker’s reply, Congress members trooped into the well of the House and created a ruckus. Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro then gave a ruling putting an embargo on media to cover the proceedings of the House. Protesting the ruling, BJP members also entered the well of the House. They alleged that the ruling is unconstitutional and undemocratic.

The Speaker adjourned the House for the day when Government chief whip Pramila Mallick was speaking on the thanks motion to Governor’s address when Opposition Congress and BJP members created noisy scenes in the well. Talking to media persons outside the House, the CLP leader hoped that the Speaker will reconsider the ruling. In the all-party meeting convened by the Speaker, the issue had also cropped up. “The opposition has the right to ask questions and protest when the Government does not respond,” he said.