Home States Odisha

Stormy start to Odisha budget session

Congress members boycott address of Governor Ganeshi Lal over Govt apathy towards farmers 

Published: 15th February 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLAs staging a walkout during the Governor’s address in the State Assembly on Friday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The opposition Congress on Friday boycotted address of Governor Ganeshi Lal to the Assembly on the opening day of the budget session saying it did not contain any announcement to help farmers in distress, contain the rising crimes against women and check corruption prevailing at all levels of the Government.

As the Governor started reading out his 48-page speech, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra stood up and announced his party’s decision to boycott the address. Following this, all the nine Congress MLAs staged a walkout.

Mishra told media persons outside the House that there is nothing in the Governor’s address to help farmers facing problems across the State, contain the worsening law and order situation, particularly crime against women, and rising corruption. BJP, which is the principal opposition, however, was present in the House during the Governor’s address. 

Congress members returned to the House after the Governor’s address was over. After expressing condolences to former ministers (Bhagabat Mohanty, Jagannath Rout) and ex-members (Satchidananda Deo, Bhagirathi Das, Radha Govinda Sahu, Daittari Behera, Naka Lachhimaya and Gourahari Naik) of the House, Congress leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati protested over the absence of officers in officers’ gallery.

Expressing dissatisfaction over Speaker’s reply, Congress members trooped into the well of the House and created a ruckus. Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro then gave a ruling putting an embargo on media to cover the proceedings of the House. Protesting the ruling, BJP members also entered the well of the House. They alleged that the ruling is unconstitutional and undemocratic.

The Speaker adjourned the House for the day when Government chief whip Pramila Mallick was speaking on the thanks motion to Governor’s address when Opposition Congress and BJP members created noisy scenes in the well. Talking to media persons outside the House, the CLP leader hoped that the Speaker will reconsider the ruling. In the all-party meeting convened by the Speaker, the issue had also cropped up. “The opposition has the right to ask questions and protest when the Government does not respond,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Ganeshi Lal
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp