This Odisha couple is bound in misery but bonded by love

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

PARADIP: Valentine’s Day is all about romance, roses, cards, hearts and chocolates for young couples. But for 65-year-old Hetram Kushbhai and his wife Laxmi Dei, it is just another day to survive the daily drudgery of their impoverished life by holding on to each other. There is a touching tale of true love that has withstood the tragedies and trauma of life and is still going strong.

Hetram, a native of Panumoria village in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, came to the port town of Paradip 15 years back in search of livelihood.

However, he failed to land any job despite approaching several companies. Not losing hope, he started to pull rickshaw to eke out a living. But Hetram’s life took a tragic turn when he met with an accident while pulling rickshaw and lost both his eyes.

Finding no other way to sustain himself, he started begging at public places, railway stations and temples. It was during this period Hetram met Laxmi who was to become the love of his life.

Laxmi, who hailed from Joda in Kenojhar district, had married one Rath Singh of Talcher in Angul. However, Rath abandoned her and married another woman. With no one to support her, she arrived in Paradip to work as a domestic help and earn her livelihood.

However, Laxmi too faced disappointment as she could not get work despite knocking the doors of several families. Facing acute poverty, Laxmi started to collect plastic bottles, polythene and other waste materials for recycling and sustained herself.

When she met Hetram, it was love at first sight. Despite his blindness, Laxmi was charmed by Hetram’s gentlemanly behaviour and refined talk. Hetram too took an instant liking to Laxmi for her empathy and after a few days of courtship, both got married as per Hindu Marriage Act.

For the last 10 years, Laxmi has unflinchingly taken care of Hetram and stood as a solid pillar of strength and support in her husband’s life. Currently, the couple resides in Sandhkuda village under Paradip Municipality.

Laxmi said she is not aware of the significance of Valentine’s day. However, she has seen young people gathering at parks, malls and other such places, where her husband begs, on the day.

“After being told about the importance of Valentine’s day, I went to a temple and prayed for the well-being and long life of my husband. Hetram has been a constant companion. He has made this drab life cheerful for me,” she added. The couple’s love story has become the talk of the town.