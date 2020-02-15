Home States Odisha

This Odisha couple is bound in misery but bonded by love

There is a touching tale of true love that has withstood the tragedies and trauma of life and is still going strong.

Published: 15th February 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Hetram Kushbhai and his wife Laxmi Dei

Hetram Kushbhai and his wife Laxmi Dei

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

PARADIP: Valentine’s Day is all about romance, roses, cards, hearts and chocolates for young couples. But for 65-year-old Hetram Kushbhai and his wife Laxmi Dei, it is just another day to survive the daily drudgery of their impoverished life by holding on to each other. There is a touching tale of true love that has withstood the tragedies and trauma of life and is still going strong.

Hetram, a native of Panumoria village in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, came to the port town of Paradip 15 years back in search of livelihood.

However, he failed to land any job despite approaching several companies. Not losing hope, he started to pull rickshaw to eke out a living. But Hetram’s life took a tragic turn when he met with an accident while pulling rickshaw and lost both his eyes.

Finding no other way to sustain himself, he started begging at public places, railway stations and temples. It was during this period Hetram met Laxmi who was to become the love of his life.

Laxmi, who hailed from Joda in Kenojhar district, had married one Rath Singh of Talcher in Angul. However, Rath abandoned her and married another woman. With no one to support her, she arrived in Paradip to work as a domestic help and earn her livelihood.

However, Laxmi too faced disappointment as she could not get work despite knocking the doors of several families. Facing acute poverty, Laxmi started to collect plastic bottles, polythene and other waste materials for recycling and sustained herself.

When she met Hetram, it was love at first sight. Despite his blindness, Laxmi was charmed by Hetram’s gentlemanly behaviour and refined talk. Hetram too took an instant liking to Laxmi for her empathy and after a few days of courtship, both got married as per Hindu Marriage Act. 

For the last 10 years, Laxmi has unflinchingly taken care of Hetram and stood as a solid pillar of strength and support in her husband’s life. Currently, the couple resides in Sandhkuda village under Paradip Municipality.

Laxmi said she is not aware of the significance of Valentine’s day. However, she has seen young people gathering at parks, malls and other such places, where her husband begs, on the day.

“After being told about the importance of Valentine’s day, I went to a temple and prayed for the well-being and long life of my husband. Hetram has been a constant companion. He has made this drab life cheerful for me,” she added. The couple’s love story has become the talk of the town.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hetram Kushbhai Laxmi Dei
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp