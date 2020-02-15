Transgenders to look after welfare projects in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a novel initiative, the district administration has roped in transgenders to oversee proper implementation of various Government-run welfare schemes.

Collector Ranjan Kumar Das on Friday engaged 10 transgenders for the job while giving them contract letters and identity cards to carry out their assigned duty.

“The district administration is worried as in several cases, funds sanctioned by the Government for implementation of welfare schemes like pucca houses and toilets are not being fully utilised. Transgenders will make door-to-door visit of the beneficiaries and create awareness among them to complete their projects on time,” Das said.

“We hope, by adopting such innovative strategy, we will meet our objective,” he said.Das said transgenders will exclusively look after beneficiaries who have been delaying completion of their projects, by touring all 10 blocks and two urban bodies of the district to take stock of the situation.

They will also be provided with a list of beneficiaries of schemes including Mo Kudia, Biju Pucca Ghar, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and toilet construction under Swachh Bharat. This is also an attempt to bring the transgender community into the mainstream and give them a new identity, Das said.