Home States Odisha

Transgenders to look after welfare projects in Odisha

Transgenders will make door-to-door visit of the beneficiaries and create awareness among them to complete their projects on time.

Published: 15th February 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Transgenders

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  In a novel initiative, the district administration has roped in transgenders to oversee proper implementation of various Government-run welfare schemes.

Collector Ranjan Kumar Das on Friday engaged 10 transgenders for the job while giving them contract letters and identity cards to carry out their assigned duty.

“The district administration is worried as in several cases, funds sanctioned by the Government for implementation of welfare schemes like pucca houses and toilets are not being fully utilised. Transgenders will make door-to-door visit of the beneficiaries and create awareness among them to complete their projects on time,” Das said.

“We hope, by adopting such innovative strategy, we will meet our objective,” he said.Das said transgenders will exclusively look after beneficiaries who have been delaying completion of their projects, by touring all 10 blocks and two urban bodies of the district to take stock of the situation.

They will also be provided with a list of beneficiaries of schemes including Mo Kudia, Biju Pucca Ghar, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and toilet construction under Swachh Bharat. This is also an attempt to bring the transgender community into the mainstream and give them a new identity, Das said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha welfare projects
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp