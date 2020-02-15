VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research gets battery cars

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla received two battery-operated vehicles for transportation of patients on Friday.

The two vehicles have been procured at a cost of Rs 11.07 lakh. President of Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of VIMSAR Sanjeeb Mishra said the patients are facing a lot of trouble for transportation from casualty to different wards and Regional Diagnostic Centre. The vehicles will help the patients immensely, he added.