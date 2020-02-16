Five illegal RTO agents arrested in Odisha's Rourkela  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Five illegal RTO agents were arrested near the Regional Transport Office here at Udit Nagar on Saturday.

They were allegedly preparing transport-related statutory documents in a car by charging extra money from the applicants near the RTO.

A couple of months back, Rourkela police began a drive to cleanse the RTO from influence of unlawful agents who fleece money from people to get their transport-related documents.

Under the drive, 28 illegal agents were arrested recently.

DSP P K Mishra said fearing police raid within the RTO campus, these illegal agents had resorted to preparing transport-related mandatory documents from a car and charging people more than the prescribed Government rates.

He informed that the accused, impersonating as RTO staff, were operating with laptops and printers. Besides these gadgets, transport regulatory documents were seized from them.