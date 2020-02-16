Recruitment rally of Army in Odisha's Paradip

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An army recruitment rally will be conducted at Gopabandhu stadium, Paradip from April 5 to 16.

Eligible candidates from Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Balasore, Khurda, Jajpur, Puri and Bhadrak districts can take part in the rally, said a release from the Army recruitment office, Cuttack.

The candidates will have to register first on Directorate General of Recruitment website http://joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Online application will be open till March 24. Director (Recruitment) Colonel Ashish Kumar Tirkha has requested the government to give wide publicity to the recruitment rally for higher intake of youth to Army from 10 coastal districts.