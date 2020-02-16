Rs 1,309 crore plan for Odisha's Dhenkanal 

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Plans worth Rs 1,309.43 crore were approved for 2019-20 fiscal for the district at a meeting of the District Planning Committee held under the chairmanship of Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra here on Saturday.

The committee approved Rs 54.89 crore for agriculture sector, Rs 196.69 crore for rural development, Rs 128 crore for power supply and Rs 2 crore for development of SC/ST communities.

Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik and MLAs Simarani Nayak and Nrushing Sahoo were among those present.