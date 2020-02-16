Sambalpur University students continue their hunger strike  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The hunger strike by students of Medical Physics in Sambalpur University entered third day on Saturday.

While students have locked themselves inside the administrative block building since Friday evening, the authorities are yet to take a decision on their demand.

The protest started after the university failed to give a written assurance to students for an alternative course.

After Atomic Energy Regulatory Board denied recognition to MSc Medical Physics course of Sambalpur University, it gave an alternative choice to the students to which they agreed.

As per the alternative, the students were asked to shift to regular MSc Physics course and the university will facilitate them a PG diploma course in Radiological Physics at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC).

Since AHRCC is yet to start the course, the university is unable to give any assurance to the students.