Sambalpur varsity officials clueless, raids continue

SAMBALPUR: Three days after question papers of Zoology and Chemistry of Plus Three Science third semester examination of Sambalpur University were leaked, the authorities remain clueless on the matter.

However, the squads formed by the university have been raiding every affiliated science college to ascertain the source of leak.

The authorities are also planning to seek help from the State Crime Branch to investigate the matter.

Controller of Examinations, Sambalpur University SN Nayak said the raids will continue for a couple of days.

“We can get a clear picture only after the squads submit their reports,” he said. The Crime Branch is advising the university on how to move ahead on the issue.

“We are looking into all the possibilities but since there is lot of preliminary investigation to be done at our end, we have not yet filed an FIR in the matter yet. We cannot jump to any conclusion now,” Nayak said.

On February 12 night, the university authorities received information that the Chemistry and Zoology question papers of Plus Three third semester examination, scheduled to be held the next day, were leaked. After confirming the information, seven squads were formed to raid the colleges and find the source from where the question papers had been leaked.

But, examinations were not postponed and the authorities changed the question papers at the last hour. On Friday the squads conducted raids on 40 colleges.

Meanwhile, the question papers of Mathematics were replaced at the last minute by the university authorities triggering speculations of yet another leak. However, it was refuted by Nayak.