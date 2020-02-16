Home States Odisha

Sarpanch’s husband, associate hacked to death in Odisha

While Babul managed to flee, Bhagaban and Aditya tried to escape into a nearby cashew orchard.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants chased and hacked two persons, including a sarpanch’s husband, to death in broad day-light in Banki police limits on Saturday. A third person accompanying the duo managed to escape.The deceased were identified as Nuagan sarpanch Mamata Mahapatra’s husband Bhagban Swain and his associate Aditya Ranasingh. Ranasingh is a reporter with a local TV channel. 

Police said Bhagaban, Aditya and Aditya’s cousin Babul were returning home on Berhampur-Kalapathar road when they fell after the bike got entangled in a GI wire lying across the road. Immediately, five to six miscreants, who were hiding in the roadside jungle, reached the spot and started attacking them with sticks and axes.

While Babul managed to flee, Bhagaban and Aditya tried to escape into a nearby cashew orchard. The misceants went after the duo and assaulted them. Aditya died on the spot and locals took the critically injured Bhagban to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack where he succumbed. 

Even as the exact cause of murder is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation suggested that it was a fallout of political rivalry. Cuttack SP (Rural) Radha Binod Panigrahi rushed to spot and started investigation. “No FIR has been filed yet. However, basing on the statement of Babul, police have launched a manhunt to nab the assailants,” said Panigrahi. Sarpanch Mamata was a Congress-backed candidate.

