40-year-old man beats mother-in-law to death in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 40-year-old man allegedly beat his mother-in-law to death with a cricket stump over a trivial issue at Gurkha Colony near OMP Square under Cuttack Government Railway Police (GRP) limits on Sunday.

The deceased identified as Salge Hembram, a native of Khunta area in Mayurbhanj district, was staying with her daughter Sita and son-in-law Sanjay Soren in a shanty at Gurkha Colony.

Police quoting the statement of Sita said accused Sanjay, an auto-rickshaw driver, came home in an inebriated condition and asked his wife for more money to buy liquor following which an argument broke out among them. The situation turned violent when Sanjay slapped Sita, and Salge opposed his behaviour.

In a fit of rage, Sanjay then picked up a cricket stump lying on the ground near his house and hit Salge’s head with it killing her on the spot. On being informed, GRP personnel rushed to the spot and sent the body to SCBMCH for post-mortem. Sanjay who was later nabbed is being interrogated, police said.