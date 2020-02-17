Adobe features Odisha tourism website   

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Tourism’s website has been featured by global software giant Adobe.

Recognising a one-of-a-kind implementation of the Adobe stack in government and public sector, Adobe Systems has featured the digital transformation as a succinct and insightful case study.

The initiative has given a tremendous impetus to the tourism brand and generated more than 1,100 online leads and nearly half a million monthly website visitors.

The revamped website of Odisha Tourism features over 130 registered travel agents, 232 hotels and their 115 crowd-sourced packages and trails besides 70 active members from the bloggers’ community and a ready reckoner on tourist destinations along with a trip planner.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said these statistics are a definite indicator of the enhanced interest in exploring Odisha by potential tourists, sector intermediaries and content generators from across India and the globe.

“The digital initiative has come a long way from its nascent version of just being an idea backed by will to a tangible asset positively impacting tourism. We plan to leverage the website to bring onboard affiliate travel agents from different geographies to increase the influx of tourists across the globe,” he said.