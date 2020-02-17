Berhampur Municipal Corporation to take firm to task for project delay

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has filed a complaint with the Collector against a firm, M/s JV Constructions, entrusted with the task of repairing drains and roads in the city, damaged during cyclone Phailin in 2013.

The State Government had decided to undertake infrastructure repair in the city with financial assistance of Rs 200 crore from World Bank.

The works were taken up under Odisha Disaster Recovery Project (ODRP). While Rs 27 crore was allocated for water supply, Rs 18 crore earmarked for drains and the rest for construction of roads.

The tender was floated in 2017 and the firm given the target to complete the projects by September 2019. However, as the company sought revision of the deadline on various grounds, it was extended till March 31 this year.

The projects included construction of a road from Girija Chowk via Sub-Registrar’s office and Premnagar to Mango Market. Similarly, repair of the drain alongside the road was also included in the tender. However, neither the road nor the drain has yet been constructed.

The dug up portions are now filled with dirty water and garbage. Pipes kept on one side of the under-construction road have narrowed it further and it often leads to traffic congestion on the stretch.

The BeMC had written several letters to the firm to address the issue but in vain. Now the civic body has placed the matter before the Collector.

Meanwhile, BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore said the company had pledged a sum of Rs 6 crore towards security deposit and if the work entrusted to it is not completed by the scheduled date, the amount would be forfeited and transferred to BeMC’s bank account.