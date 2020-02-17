Diarrhoea outbreak in Cuttack, 20 affected

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: More than 20 diarrhoea cases have been reported from Odia Bazaar Gopal Sahi under Ward-18 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in the last three days. While eight persons are undergoing treatment in City Hospital, six others have been discharged.

Locals have attributed the outbreak of diarrhoea to unsafe drinking water and unhygienic food from street vendors. Residents alleged that they are being forced to use unsafe drinking water due to unavailability of water supply facility by Public Health and Engineering Organisation (PHEO).

City Health Officer Dr Satyabrata Mohapatra said a medical team, comprising male and female health workers headed by a pharmacist, visited the locality to take necessary measures. The situation is under control, he added.

While water samples have been collected from the affected area and sent to laboratory for examination, bleaching powder, halogen tablets and ORS powders were distributed in the locality to check the outbreak. Residents have been advised to stop consuming food from the street vendors and food inspector instructed to collect samples for testing. A letter has been issued to officials of PHEO to disinfect the tube wells and check drinking water pipeline in the affected area, he informed.