Union Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day visit to Odisha from February 28 

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will come to the State on a two-day visit beginning February 28.

Informing about Shah’s visit, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said the Union Home Minister will address a public meeting in support of the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) in the State Capital on the first day of his visit. Prior to addressing the public meeting, Shah will attend a meeting of Eastern Zonal Council.

He will stay for the night in the city and is scheduled to visit Jagannath Temple in Puri on February 29.

On his return from Puri, he will visit Lingaraj Temple before his departure to New Delhi Mohanty said the BJP has undertaken a countrywide awareness programme on CAA from January 5 following opposition sponsored protest against the amended law.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Babul Supriyo, Gririraj Singh and BJP MP Rupa Ganguli have addressed public meetings on CAA at Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Jeypore respectively.

Apart from organising rallies and awareness campaign in all organisational districts of the State, BJP workers from booth level have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah through postcards. Earlier, the Union Home Minister was scheduled to attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting here on February 12.

However, his visit was cancelled due to his campaign for the party in Delhi Assembly election. Chief Ministers of Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Sikkim are likely to join the Eastern Zonal Council meeting.