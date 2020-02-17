Home States Odisha

SMC drive to expedite holding tax collection to meet target

While SMC has collected holding tax worth around Rs 3 crore till now, the total revenue collection stands at Rs 6 crore.

Published: 17th February 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched a drive to expedite collection of holding tax. The revenue target of the civic body for the year 2019-20 is Rs 15 crore of which holding tax accounts for Rs 7.5 crore.

While SMC has collected holding tax worth around Rs 3 crore till now, the total revenue collection stands at Rs 6 crore.

However, to speed up the tax collection process, SMC has initiated a slew of measures. The thrust of the civic body in the drive is to reassess properties and collect arrears. Enforcement Officer of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said, “There are a number of holdings which were earlier assessed as residential property but are being used for commercial purposes now.

"We are identifying such properties to reassess them and enforce the revised tax on the owners. Besides, several housing complexes and apartments which have already been possessed by people are yet to be brought under the ambit of SMC. Such properties are being newly assessed from this year to start collection of holding tax from them.”

While announcements on loudspeakers are being done across the city for awareness of the residents, several camps have been set up at ward level to collect the arrears.

The staff deployed at each camp are notifying the residents of the respective areas to clear the dues on time.

If requested by taxpayers, the civic body is also sending staff for collecting tax at their doorsteps. Moreover, POS machines are being used to promote digital payment and ease of transaction.

Mohanty said the civic body has covered around 50 per cent of the holding tax by now, but the tax collection usually speeds up by the end of fiscal year.

“We are hoping to collect the maximum arrears by February end and start of March,” he said.  However, there are a number of Nazul plots which are yet to be brought under the ambit of SMC’s assessment. Besides, several commercial property holders do not convert their property for commercial use voluntarily which has been proving an impediment to higher tax collection. Apart from this, the civic body is also streamlining collection of revenue from other sources like trade licence, market licence, user fee from parks, kalyan mandaps, ropeways and parking fees to ensure higher collection.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SMC Sambalpur Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp