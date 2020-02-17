Home States Odisha

Stone for Ghatakeswar multi-purpose project laid for third time

The project, proposed over Ghadaka nullah, is aimed at providing water for irrigation to villages in the panchayat.

Published: 17th February 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 07:52 AM

In June 2016, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik once again laid the foundation stone for the project with the target to complete it within 30 months.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The foundation stone for Ghatakeswar multi-purpose project near Kankia panchayat in Kukudahandi block was laid for the third time by Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro on Sunday.

Former chief minister J B Patnaik had laid foundation stone of the project way back on October 6, 1986. However, it never materialised. After more than two decades, in 2009, the Water Resources department prepared a detailed project report which too remained in files.

By the time, the project cost had escalated to Rs 118 crore. However, the work could not be started owing to various issues faced during the tender process.

Last year, the State Government revised the project cost to Rs 119 crore and the work was assigned to Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC). The project is expected to be completed by June next year, said GM, OCC AK Patra.

Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Kukudahandi block chairman K P Patra, BDO Gadadhar Patra and BJD leader Sudhir Rout were among those present. 
 

