Two vehicles used to maul bodies 

Toppo, who was grilled by Chhattisgarh police on Saturday, confessed to his alleged involvement in the double murder and divulged the horrific details of the crime.

Police recreating the crime scene near Hamirpur forest in Chhattisgarh on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

JHARSUGUDA: More skeletons have started to tumble out of the closet with former MLA Anup Sai’s driver Barman Toppo revealing that two vehicles were used to maul the bodies of the mother-daughter duo and destroy their identity.

Two vehicles, a Bolero and an Innova, were used to mutilate the bodies of Kalpana Das and her minor daughter. 

The driver further revealed that the mother-daughter duo was first beaten to death with iron rods and later, their bodies run over by the two vehicles a number of times to disfigure them.

The gruesome murders were carried out near Sakambari Plant of Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district. The driver’s revelation has confirmed the involvement of other people in the crime.

Raigarh SP Santosh Singh said, “Toppo has admitted to his and Sai’s involvement in the crime. Basing on his revelations, police have launched a manhunt to nab another accomplice in the murders.”

On the day, Toppo was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

“Police will approach the court seeking his remand. Besides, we will carry out Narco test on Toppo and Sai to co-relate the sequence of events and secure more details of the case from the accused duo,” Singh said. Earlier on the day, police took Toppo to Hamirpur forest area, where the murders took place, to recreate the crime scene.

The driver reportedly admitted to have run over the vehicle on Kalpana and her daughter’s bodies.

Toppo of Baghrachakka in Brajrajnagar was nabbed from his residence on Saturday. Sai, who confessed to the double murder, has been sent to two weeks of judicial remand.

Chilling details

  • The mother-daughter duo was first beaten to death with iron rods 

  • Later, their bodies were run over by a Bolero and an Innova several times to disfigure them

  • A manhunt has been launched to nab another accomplice in the murders

