Admission to Central University of Odisha thru’ common entrance test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput will join the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) consortium for admissions to its various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and research programmes from this year. Addressing mediapersons in Vijayawada on Monday, CUO vice-chancellor Prof I Ramabrahmam said, “The university has joined the consortium to provide a wider platform for vast exposure to the students.”

The university will offer 30 courses. The details of eligibility criteria and programme-wise intake will be available on the university website (http://cuo.ac.in/) and CUCET website (https://www.cucetexam.in/). Students will have to pay a fee of `800 for the exam application.“The students will be eligible to get admissions in a minimum of six central universities after writing this one entrance exam,” said CUCET chairperson Arun Kumar Pujari.

CUCET national coordinator Prof Manish Srimali said a total of 15 central universities, five State universities and National Institute of Technology conduct their admissions on the basis of CUCET results.

Though the exam dates are yet to be announced, the officials said the exams would be tentatively conducted in the month of May. However, the CUCET registration will commence from March.