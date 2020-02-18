Home States Odisha

BJD, BJP spar over housing scheme

Published: 18th February 2020 10:34 AM

real estate

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD and opposition BJP on Monday had a verbal duel in the Assembly over use of logo of the State’s rural housing scheme named after former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY), in houses built under PMGAY.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik raised the issue of BJD Government using the logo of BPGY having the picture of Biju Patnaik in the houses constructed under PMGAY. The BJD defended the action and argued that the Government is making significant contribution in the programme.

Naik alleged that this was an attempt by the BJD to mislead people and give them an impression that the houses are being built by the State Government alone. He said the scheme is being implemented in the State with assistance from the Centre under PMGAY. Naik cited a letter written by Project Director of Jajpur DRDA to all BDOs to use BPGY logo in the houses built in rural areas and demanded a ruling from the Speaker in this regard.

BJP member Mukesh Mahaling supported Naik and denounced the use of BPGY logo in the houses built under PMGAY.

Government Chief Whip Pramilla Mallick said, “As the State Government has been spending 40 pc of the project cost of houses built under PMGAY, there is nothing wrong in using the BPGY logo.”
Senior BJD member Debi Prasad Mishra said there are certain schemes which are totally funded by the Centre. “But in the case of PMGAY, the houses are being constructed under 60:40 share basis. Therefore, there is nothing wrong in using the State logo,” he said.

