BSE tightens security for HSC exam in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Board of Secondary Education for free and fair conduct of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination-2020 to be held from February 19 to March 2.

As many as 5,60,905 students will write the matriculation examination this year. The BSE has set up 2,888 examination centres across the State, while question papers, answer sheets and other relevant documents have been sent to all the 307 Nodal Centres, informed BSE president Ramashis Hazra.

“To curb malpractice and ensure free, fair and transparent examination, BSE has formed 44 special squads while 66 squads have been constituted at different District Education Office (DEO) levels. Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have been installed in 1,000 sensitive examination centres. The officials of district administration will also carry out supervision work during the examination,” Hazra added.

The Board has also intensified supervision and restricted use of mobile phones in examination centres to check malpractice and leak of question papers on social media.

A security code has also been introduced to keep a tab on question papers in cases where those are circulated on social media. The security code will help in detecting the examination centre and examinee responsible for making question papers viral, he added.

Students will be thoroughly checked before entering the examination centre to check for mobile phones. Only the centre superintendent can use mobile phone in case of any emergency, he said.All including the teaching and non-teaching staff of examination centres, invigilators, supervisors and squad personnel have been restricted from mobile phone use inside the examination centres.

The squad personnel too will have to deposit their mobile phone with the centre superintendent before entering the examination hall, Hazra informed. The answer sheets would be evaluated between March 18 and April 10 at 61 evaluation centres across the State, he informed.

Madhyama Examination-2020 and State Open School Certificate Examination-2020 will be conducted simultaneously from February 19.

