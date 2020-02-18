Home States Odisha

BSE tightens security for HSC exam in Odisha

No mobile phones inside campus for teaching, non-teaching staff as well as squads.

Published: 18th February 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Board of Secondary Education for free and fair conduct of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination-2020 to be held from February 19 to March 2.

As many as 5,60,905 students will write the matriculation examination this year. The BSE has set up 2,888 examination centres across the State, while question papers, answer sheets and other relevant documents have been sent to all the 307 Nodal Centres, informed BSE president Ramashis Hazra.

“To curb malpractice and ensure free, fair and transparent examination, BSE has formed 44 special squads while 66 squads have been constituted at different District Education Office (DEO) levels. Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have been installed in 1,000 sensitive examination centres. The officials of district administration will also carry out supervision work during the examination,” Hazra added.

The Board has also intensified supervision and restricted use of mobile phones in examination centres to check malpractice and leak of question papers on social media.

A security code has also been introduced to keep a tab on question papers in cases where those are circulated on social media. The security code will help in detecting the examination centre and examinee responsible for making question papers viral, he added.

Students will be thoroughly checked before entering the examination centre to check for mobile phones. Only the centre superintendent can use mobile phone in case of any emergency, he said.All including the teaching and non-teaching staff of examination centres, invigilators, supervisors and squad personnel have been restricted from mobile phone use inside the examination centres.

The squad personnel too will have to deposit their mobile phone with the centre superintendent before entering the examination hall, Hazra informed. The answer sheets would be evaluated between March 18 and April 10 at 61 evaluation centres across the State, he informed.

Madhyama Examination-2020 and State Open School Certificate Examination-2020 will be conducted simultaneously from February 19.

Strict norms
5,60,905 students
2,888 examination centres
307 nodal centres
44 BSE special squads
66 DEO squads
1000 centres have CCTV camera vigilance

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha HSC exam
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp