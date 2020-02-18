Home States Odisha

CHSE clarifies on exam centres

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday issued clarification regarding finalisation of centres for annual Plus II examinations, scheduled to commence on March 7.

Published: 18th February 2020 10:35 AM

Students write their examination at an exam center.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday issued clarification regarding finalisation of centres for annual Plus II examinations, scheduled to commence on March 7.

The Council issued the clarification after Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja and BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty, during a recent general body meeting of the Council, alleged that kickbacks were received for finalisation of examination centres.

In a statement, the Council said the list of centres for the examination and higher secondary schools to be tagged to each of these centres has been finalised by the examination committee of CHSE after carefully considering the existing laws, rules and regulations of the government, distance of the higher secondary schools and availability of infrastructure in those schools. The list has been finalised after several rounds of meeting, it stated.

Meanwhile, acting on the direction of Odisha Human Rights Commission, the Council has also decided to revise the examination centres list by eliminating those where irregularities had been reported last year.
The Council will submit a detailed report to the Commission by Tuesday and will also issue a fresh notification regarding the revised list shortly.

