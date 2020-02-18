DPC approves Rs 1,295 crore for projects in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The District Planning Committee (DPC) on Thursday approved Rs 1,295.62 crore for development programmes to be implemented across the district in 2019-20 financial year.

DPC Chairman Prasant Kumar Muduli reviewed the progress of ongoing projects undertaken by different departments in the district at a meeting held at the Sadbhavna conference hall on the day. Sources said of the Rs 1,295.62 crore earmarked for the district, the majority of Rs 672.19 crore has been allocated to the Works department. Besides, the Health and Family Welfare department has been allocated Rs 268.82 crore and 283.5 crore to Agriculture department.

Jagatsinghpur MP Rajshree Mallick stressed the need for spending the funds for welfare of the poor. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said the upcoming projects for the district were planned after consulting all stake holders. He said e-office was recently introduced at the Collectorate and it will be extended to all blocks, tehsils, municipalities by next month.

Sources said Rs 20 lakh has been earmarked for construction of mini-stadiums in each block. Project Director, DRDA Saroj Kant Mohanty was among those present in the meeting.