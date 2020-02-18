Home States Odisha

Odisha growth to slide, but remain above national rate

Growth in the State’s economy is largely driven by agriculture, manufacturing and mining sub-sectors.

Published: 18th February 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Economy

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After registering an impressive growth of 7.9 per cent in 2018-19, the State’s economy is likely to decelerate to 6.16 per cent in the current financial year.However, the State continues to keep the pace of its economic growth higher than the national growth rate of 5 per cent as per the advance estimate.

The Economic Survey Report 2019-20 tabled in the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Monday attributed the decline to lower agriculture production being affected by cyclone and deceleration in mining and manufacturing sectors. Growth in the State’s economy is largely driven by agriculture, manufacturing and mining sub-sectors.

After a dip in the growth in 2014-15, the Odisha economy recovered to 8 per cent in 2015-16 and further jumped to 15.6 per cent in 2016-17 due to higher production in agriculture, fiscal consolidation and increase in manufacturing output.

The growth softened further in 2017-18 to 6.3 per cent due to decline in agriculture production and contraction in manufacturing and mining sectors before bouncing back to 7.9 per cent in 2018-19, the report said.

Only four States - Andhra Pradehs, Bihar, Telangana and West Bengal - recorded double digit growth in 2018-19 while 14 States including Odisha were above the national level of 6.8 per cent.

The per capita income that measures the standard of living of the people of a state or nation is expected to grow at 6.75 per cent during 2019.20. “Per-capita income of Odisha in 2019-20 is expected to reach `1,01,587, up from `95,164 in 2018-19. As per advance estimate, 2019-20, the State’s per capita net domestic product at current price is estimated to grow at 6.75 per cent,” said the report. The per capita net national income during the same period is estimated at `1,35,050 as compared to `1,26,406 during 2018-19, an increase of 6.84 per cent.

The report said the services sector is the largest contributor to Odisha’s growth with 40.51 per cent followed by industries sector with 39.6 per cent and agriculture and allied sector with 19.90 per cent in 2019-20.

During the same period, agriculture and allied is expected to achieve growth at constant price (2011-12) of 7.61 per cent, while industries sector will attain growth of 4.88 pr cent and services sector with 6.84 per cent, the report said.

The average annual inflation based on consumer price index remained stable between 2 per cent and 3 per cent in 2017-18 to 2018-19 and increased to 3.8 per cent in 2019-20 (till December).The report is, however, hazy on poverty reduction and employment. On employment scenario, it said the working age (15-59) population of the State has increased from 21.5 million in 2001 to 25.8 million in 2011. The share of the working population of the total population is 61.5 per cent.

“The working age population will grow to 30.4 million in 2021 (projected) and this is of course a challenge before the Government to provide them employment,” the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp