Smart park in Dhenkanal soon

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A smart park with modern facilities including a gymnasium and walkway will soon come up at Mahisapat in the town. The district administration has earmarked eight acre land for the park and an estimate of `1 crore for its construction has been sent to the Urban Development department. Even as the green signal to move ahead with the project is yet to be received, the civic body has started the ground work. Besides, it has started renovation of an existing park at Deul Sahi near Balram Mandir. Executive Officer Atanu Samant said Dhenkanal Municipality is gearing up provide the town residents with ample recreational avenues. The proposed smart park is one such endeavour. The civic body has received `4 crore for undertaking development works in the town.