Body of 70-year-old woman in Odisha carried on trolley-rickshaw for cremation

Sources said the deceased Chandrama Singh, a resident of Kamapalli fish market, fell ill on Monday night and was taken to the hospital by her son Trinath and daughter Santoshini.

Published: 19th February 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Trinath and Santoshini tried to avail transport to carry her body and approached officials but in vain.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In yet another incident that has brought to fore the failure of State Government’s ‘Mahaprayan’ scheme, the body of a 70-year-old woman was carried on a trolley-rickshaw from MKCG Medical College and Hospital by her children for cremation.

She breathed her last at around 10 am on Tuesday.

Trinath and Santoshini tried to avail transport to carry her body and approached officials but in vain. The officials demanded money from them and as they could not afford to pay, they decided to carry Chandrama’s body on a trolley-rickshaw provided by a noble rickshaw puller.

However, hospital authorities expressed their ignorance over the matter. 

TAGS
Odisha Odisha rural transport facilities
