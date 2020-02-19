Home States Odisha

Fissure on Odisha's Gurupriya bridge fixed

Construction of the Rs 172-crore worth Gurupriya bridge was started in 2014 and it was opened for public in 2018 by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Patrol boats docked in Chitrakonda reservoir near Gurupriya bridge.

Patrol boats docked in Chitrakonda reservoir near Gurupriya bridge. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Amid reports of a crack in the Gurupriya bridge connecting Swabhiman Anchal with the mainland, repair work was undertaken by the works department on Tuesday.

The department, however, refuted media reports  and termed the work a part of regular maintenance by Kolkata-based Royal Infraconstru Ltd. which had constructed the bridge.

NC Pal, Executive Engineer (Design & Project) NC Pal said an expansion joint between the slabs P16 and P17 had developed a problem due to a damaged rubber pad within the strip seal.

“As a result, gap between the slabs had reduced and the expansion joint angle got bent. The rubber pad was replaced with a new one and the gap normalised,” he informed.

The repair work was carried out without disturbing the vehicular traffic on the bridge. 

