Gender, child, climate new add ons in Odisha budget

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha became the first State in the country to bring separates budgets on climate coding, child, gender and nutrition when Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented Budget 2020-21 on Tuesday.

Pujari said a phased Climate Change Impact Appraisal (CCIA) Study was conducted with technical support of Climate Change Innovation Programme (CCIP) for preparation of Climate Coding.

As many as 11 stakeholder departments were taken into consideration to find out Climate Change Relevance Share and Climate Change Sensitivity Share of majority of schemes.

According to the budget documents, revenue and disaster management, energy, fisheries and animal resources development, forest and environment, health and family welfare, panchayati raj and drinking water, rural development, transport, housing and urban development, water resources departments and agriculture departments were identified to determine expenditure on climate coding.

While in Agriculture department, Rs 226 crore is estimated to be coded expenditure for climate out of allocation of Rs 583 core for 2020-21, the coded expenditure estimated for Revenue and Disaster Management department is 100 per cent of the allocation at Rs 10.27 crore.

Similarly, the coded expenditure estimated for other departments are Energy (Rs 162 crore out of Rs 182), Fisheries and ARD (Rs 639 crore out of Rs 712 crore), Forest and Environment (Rs 621 crore out of Rs 636 crore), Health and Family Welfare (Rs 358 crore out of Rs 380 crore), Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (Rs 1,098 crore out of Rs 1,101 crore), Transport (Rs 58 crore out of Rs 61 crore), Housing and Urban Development (Rs 273 crore out of Rs 289 crore) and Water Resources (Rs 639 crore out of Rs 643 crore).Official sources said, Odisha’s climate response agenda stems from the need to secure development benefits of large scale funding programmes from potential future losses that climate change would exacerbate.

Similarly, the total amount spent on Child Budget under different child-specific schemes and programmes was around Rs 19,012 crore during 2018-19 which is set to increase to Rs 23,665 crore in 2020-21 thereby raising the per-child expenditure in Odisha from Rs 13,111 during 2018-19 to Rs16,294 in 2020-21.

The budget documents said 165 child related schemes and programmes were identified from 13 major line departments.

In sectoral division, there are 22 schemes and programmes with respect to development, while for education, it was 116. In relation to child-focused health and protection, there are 16 and 11 schemes respectively.

The School and Mass Education Department has major share in child-related expenditure in Child Budget (73.71 per cent), followed by Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Department (15.1 per cent) in the 2020-21 budget.

The expenditure on education sector with 84 pc holds the highest share to the total child expenditure, followed by development with 14 pc, health 1.7 pc and protection 0.7 pc respectively.

The Gender Budget revealed that the total outlay on 100 per cent gender-related schemes has been increased from Rs 2,643 crore during 2018-19 to Rs 2,687 crore in 2020-21 budget.

Similarly, expenditure under women in various composite schemes and programmes targeted with greater than 30 per cent on the budget outlay was increased from Rs 4,0294.67 crore during 2018-19 to ` 5,1008.94 crore in 2020-21. There are 77 schemes which are 100 per cent women-specific while 434 schemes have more than 30 related women related focus.

Department of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti have 64.27 per cent share of women-specific expenditure followed by Department of Health Department with 19.53 per cent.Besides, nutrition-specific allocation under different schemes in the State increased from around Rs 3,999.08 crore during 2018-19 to Rs 5,210.29 crore in 2020-21 budget, said the Nutrition Budget.

Provision under nutrition-sensitive schemes was estimated at Rs 23,753.77 crores in 2020-21 against Rs 13,879.96 crore during 2018-19.

As many as 12 schemes have been identified as nutrition-specific and 84 schemes are identified as nutrition-sensitive.