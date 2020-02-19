Naveen 5.0’s budget 2020 volleys many firsts

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first budget of Naveen Patnaik Government 5.0 remained focused on industries, infrastructure and social sectors as Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Tuesday presented a revenue surplus 2020-21 budget with a record outlay of Rs 1.5 lakh crore and estimated the State’s economy to grow in the range of 7 to 7.5 per cent during the coming fiscal.

Presenting the paperless budget from an iPad in the Assembly, a first for the State signalling the Government’s transformative outlook, the Finance Minister said Odisha’s economy is consistently growing at a higher rate compared to the national growth.

ALSO READ: Exports from Odisha down by 5,000 crore rupees due to economic slowdown

During the last seven years, the average growth of Odisha has remained about 8 per cent as against the national average of about 6.9 per cent.

In spite of the slowdown in the global and national economy, Odisha’s economy is expected to grow at the rate of 6.16 per cent in 2019-20, well above the all India growth rate of five pc.

The outlay of Rs 1.5 lakh crore includes Rs 65,655 crore for administrative expenditure, Rs 74,000 crore for programme expenditure, Rs 3,200 crore for disaster response and Rs 7,145 crore for transfer to local bodies and development authorities.

Besides, the Government proposed to invest about Rs 6,500 crore from off-budget resources like the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC), District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and state public sector undertakings (PSUs) to supplement the budgetary outlay.

The Minister said the outlay is proposed to be financed mainly through revenue receipts of Rs 1,24,300 crore and borrowing and other receipts of Rs 25,700 crore.

ALSO READ: Triple jump for agriculture outlay, announces Odisha government

The fiscal deficit is estimated to be three pc of the GSDP for 2020-21, he said.The total revenue receipts for 2020-21 include State’s own tax of Rs 38,350 crore, own non-tax revenue of Rs 17,650 crore, state’s share in Central taxes of Rs 36,300 crore and grants from the Centre for Rs 32,000 crore. Pujari said the budget is revenue surplus.

Stating that the stage is set to think big and aspire for a New Odisha-Empowered Odisha through a transformative agenda, the Finance Minister said the budget focuses on creation of world-class infrastructure, transformative healthcare facilities and education services, robust eco-system for skills, sports, tourism, culture, industries and MSMEs.

Informing that the health budget has doubled in five years, the Minister said allocation to the sector increased to a record Rs 7,700 crore in 2020-21. Provision under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (universal health assurance scheme) stood at Rs 1,108 crore with assurance of Rs 10 lakh for women and Rs 5 lakh for men.

Social sectors, sports, tourism get bigger allocation

Besides, an allocation of Rs 578 crore has been made under the Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission.

An allocation of Rs 1,000 crore has been made to transform the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack as an AIIMS plus hospital and medical college.

Pujari said there will be massive development of iconic sites with tourism potential as Rs 700 crore has been allocated for ABADHA scheme in 2020-21 to transform Puri into a world-class heritage city.

Besides, Rs 150 crore has been allocated for development of Ekamra Khsetra in Bhubaneswar.

Other areas to be in focus for development include decongestion and six-lane ring road of Cuttack at Rs 424 crore besides generous sanctions for Samaleswari Temple Development, Hirakud Dam Tourist Development, Bhitarkanika and Talasari.

Stating that a record allocation of Rs 6,000 crore has been provided towards improvement of 2000 km of roads, 50 bridges and five road over bridges, Pujari said Rs 6,180 crore has been provided for urban development which is an increase of 11 pc over last year’s provision.

Besides, a token allotment of Rs 50 crore has been made for development of new cities in the coming days. Similarly, a provision of Rs 3,250 crore has been made for drinking water.

This takes the allocation to about Rs 8,000 crore with receipts from DMF and other sources. Another Rs 100 crore has also been allocated for drink from tap, a new initiative under 5T for urban bodies.

The budget for Tourism Department saw a significant increase from Rs 190 crore to Rs 400 crore for developing world-class tourist infrastructure. The new proposal includes setting up of a new state directorate of archaeology.

With Bhubaneswar emerging as the new sports capital of the State and a bevy of new international tournaments and plans in the offing, the allocation for Sports and Youth Services Department jumped to Rs 310 crore. Similarly, allocation for Forest Department stood doubled from `902 crore last year to Rs 1960 crore in 2020-21.

Education received thrust with an allocation of `400 crore for Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya. Other allocations include Rs 231 crore for Gangadhar Meher Scholarships, Rs 220 crore for world skill centre at Bhubaneswar and Rs 199 crore for technology university and engineering colleges.

The Finance Minister spelt out transformation of Odisha University of Agriculture Technology (OUAT) with an allocation of Rs 150 crore against last year’s provision of `30 crore.

Allocation for animal husbandry and fishery also increased by a record 35 pc to Rs 1,211 crore with a provision of Rs 10 crore to make a centre of excellence in veterinary science.

Besides, the Finance Minister announced that the MLALAD fund has been increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore.