Odisha HSC Examination: Question paper on circulation turns out to be of previous year

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Students appearing for High School Certificate (HSC) Examination 2020 which commenced from Wednesday can heave a sigh of relief as the question paper of MIL (Odia language) that went viral through WhatsApp turned out to be of the previous year.

Sources said a set of question paper of Odia language went viral through mobile phones within an hour of the commencement of the annual test spreading panic among students and their parents.

The MIL question paper circulated on the instant messaging platform was allegedly sent from Dharamgarh area of Kalahandi district initially. A question paper was also found from a dustbin in the area.

After the message spread raising question on the ability of the authorities, Kalahandi District Education Officer (DEO) Susanta Kumar Chopdar immediately swung into action and asked a team of teachers to verify the allegation.

Following verification, the question paper on circulation through WhatsApp was found to be of last academic session. Though no formal complaint regarding question paper leak has been received, Chopdar said the matter is being investigated and action will taken against those who committed the mischievous act.

The DEO informed that adequate security arrangements were in place in the district where 21,165 students appeared MIL paper on the first day of the HSC examination in 103 centres. Seven students were booked for malpractice.

Meanwhile, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash ordered an inquiry into the matter and assured that action will be taken as per the findings.

“I will get the matter inquired. Stern action will be taken against the persons who are behind it,” he added.