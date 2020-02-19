Home States Odisha

Odisha HSC Examination: Question paper on circulation turns out to be of previous year

Meanwhile, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash ordered an inquiry into the matter and assured that action will be taken as per the findings.

Published: 19th February 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

A set of Odia language question paper found in dustbin. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Students appearing for High School Certificate (HSC) Examination 2020 which commenced from Wednesday can heave a sigh of relief as the question paper of MIL (Odia language) that went viral through WhatsApp turned out to be of the previous year. 

Sources said a set of question paper of Odia language went viral through mobile phones within an hour of the commencement of the annual test spreading panic among students and their parents.

The MIL question paper circulated on the instant messaging platform was allegedly sent from Dharamgarh area of Kalahandi district initially. A question paper was also found from a dustbin in the area.

After the message spread raising question on the ability of the authorities, Kalahandi District Education Officer (DEO) Susanta Kumar Chopdar immediately swung into action and asked a team of teachers to verify the allegation.

Following verification, the question paper on circulation through WhatsApp was found to be of last academic session. Though no formal complaint regarding question paper leak has been received, Chopdar said the matter is being investigated and action will taken against those who committed the mischievous act.

The DEO informed that adequate security arrangements were in place in the district where 21,165 students appeared MIL paper on the first day of the HSC examination in 103 centres. Seven students were booked for malpractice.

Meanwhile, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash ordered an inquiry into the matter and assured that action will be taken as per the findings.

“I will get the matter inquired. Stern action will be taken against the persons who are behind it,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha HSC exam odia language
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp