Odisha MLA murder case: Raigarh Court to hear Anup Sai's remand plea today

Sources said the relatives of Sai and associates have been asked to appear before the police to give statements about the iron rod used in the murder. 

Published: 19th February 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Chakradharnagar police on Tuesday moved Raigarh district court seeking seven days remand of former legislator Anup Sai and his driver Barman Toppo to secure more details of the double murder case.

The court fixed the case for hearing on Wednesday. In its plea, police said more inputs of the case can be collected from the accused duo by bringing them face to face for interrogation.

As the duo has not yet revealed details like the number of persons involved in the murder of Kalpana Dash and her minor daughter, their motive and the modus operandi, there is necessity to bring the accused on remand, police said. 

Meanwhile, Raigarh SP Santosh Singh said raids are being conducted at various places to trace and recover the two vehicles, a Bolero and an Innova, used to mutilate the bodies of victims. 

On the day, a team of Raigarh police visited the apartment at Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar where Sai was staying with Kalpana and collected vital clues from the flat.

The team also met Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport VV Rao and sought details about Sai’s flying history.   

Earlier on Monday, Chakradharnagar police had picked up Sai’s brother-in-law RK Deo from Gochhara village in Kuchinda for questioning.

