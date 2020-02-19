Over 3 lakh hectares of land in Odisha turn fallow in one decade

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A host of schemes to promote agriculture notwithstanding, the net area under cultivation in Odisha is on the decline.

The latest Economic Survey report reveals the net area sown has come down from 56.91 lakh hectare (ha) in 2005-06 to 53.33 lakh ha in 2018-19.

The area under fallow land continued to increase from 7.85 lakh ha in 2007-08 to 10.77 lakh ha in 2018-19.

Gross cropped area, which was 89.29 lakh ha in 2005-06, rose to 90.54 lakh in 2013-14 only to shrink to 83.61 lakh ha in 2017-18.

The report indicated that the pattern of net area sown across the districts varies, with 3.87 lakh ha in Mayurbhanj being the highest.

The lowest sown area was recorded in Jharsuguda with 0.6 lakh ha in 2017-18. The northern region, with 19.57 lakh ha (36.5 pc) contributed the most to net area sown followed by southern region with 18.82 lakh ha (35.1 pc), and the coastal region with 15.18 lakh ha (28.3 pc).

Although natural calamities remained the major factor for fluctuating trend in net area sown, other factors such as lack of irrigation, rainfall, increased use of land in non-agricultural activities, farmers’ ability to undertake sowing, and ease of marketing also impacted on its growth.

As per the Economic Survey Report 2019-20, the State recorded 41 ha of cultivable area per 100 ha area in 2017-18.

Among the districts, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur topped with 72 ha, 67 ha and 66 ha respectively while the bottom three districts were Kandhamal, Gajapati and Deogarh with 17 ha, 19 ha and 23 ha respectively.

Cultivation of food grains continues to dominate as around 55 pc of the gross cropped area is used for food grain production. While rice is the dominant crop, there is an increase in the share of high-value crops like pulses and vegetables though the share of oilseeds and fruits declined marginally in the State.

The share of area under cereals has increased from 51.4 per cent in 2014-15 to 54.5 per cent in 2018-19 and pulses and vegetables increased to 25 per cent and 8.2 per cent from 23 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively in 2014-15.

Change in pattern also has been witnessed in the cropped area for floriculture that constitutes marigold, rose, gladioli and tube rose.

The area under marigold and tuber rose increased to 2,615 ha and 513 ha respectively and that of rose and gladioli decreased to 1,867 ha and 1,576 ha in 2018-19.

