Home States Odisha

Pani Panchayats in Odisha fail to serve farmers’ purpose

Allegations of political interference in awarding of contracts for repair and construction of irrigation tools along with delay in elections to the associations have caused resentment among farmers.

Published: 19th February 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer carrying husk from a rice blast disease-affected paddy field in Tiruchy on Sunday

For representational purposes only (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Pani Panchayats (PPs) have failed to live up to farmers’ expectations in the district. 

Allegations of political interference in awarding of contracts for repair and construction of irrigation tools along with delay in elections to the associations have caused resentment among the farmers. 

There are 132 PPs in the district including 75 under Machgaon canal system of Jagatsinghpur irrigation division and 57 under Taladanda canal system.

Of 75 PPs under Machgaon, elections to four have not yet been conducted due to rivalry between political leaders and negligence of Water Resources department. 

Sources said at the lower level, a chalk committee is formed in the head, middle and tail-reach of the ayacut of an outlet.

A representative of outlet leaders of each of these committees is an executive member of PP.  The president, vice president, secretary and treasurer of PP or WUA are elected from the executive body of the concerned PP through an electoral process.

Farmers of PP no 37 under Jagatsinghpur irrigation division alleged that Water Resources officials had issued notification for elections to the PP last week.

However, election for the post of chalk committee leader and outlet leader was not held in violation of Odisha Pani Panchayat Rules-2003. 

Returning Officer, Jagatsinghpur irrigation section Himansu Panda admitted it is illegal to issue notification for elections to posts in PPs without electing outlet leaders.

He said the notification was cancelled and a fresh one for elections to PP no 37 and 38 will be issued soon. 

Executive Engineer of Mahanadi South Division Basant Rout said out of 57 PPs under Taladanda canal system, elections to eight were not held as the process is sub-judice.

Elections to the rest of the PPs will be held soon. Meanwhile, Jagatsinghpur Pani Panchayat Mahasangh has sought the intervention of Water Resource Minister Raghunandan Das for effective implementation of Pani Panchayats in the district. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pani Panchayats Odisha Pani Panchayats
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp