Home States Odisha

Scam whiff in Odisha's homestead land scheme 'Vasundhara'

Hundreds of poor people have allegedly received work order for house construction without being provided land

Published: 19th February 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

land

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Massive irregularities have to come to the fore in implementation of Vasundhara scheme, which aims at providing land to homestead-less families, in Balikuda block of the district.

Hundreds of poor people have allegedly received work order for construction of house without being provided land. Similarly, 45 persons having own landed property have received work order for construction of housing units under the scheme.

As per the provisions of the scheme, four decimal land should be allotted to a homestead-less family for construction of house.

However, it has been found that funds have been disbursed to hundreds of poor people for construction of housing units without giving land to them.

Former panchayat samiti member of Garam Rekha Biswal alleged that though siblings Rita and Hemant Jena have no land of their own, they have been given work order for construction of house under Vasundhara scheme.

Similarly, work order has been issued in favour of one Farida Bibi. However, no woman with this name resides in the panchayat. 

Biswal further said another woman, Farida Begum did not apply under the scheme as she has a two-storey building.

However, funds to the tune of Rs 90,000 has been deposited in her bank account for construction of house. Similarly, work order has been issued in favour of Salama Bibi who did not apply for the housing scheme. 

Under the scheme, there is a provision to allocate Rs 20,000 towards first instalment for construction work and `30,000 in the next phase for completion of the DPC level.

Surprisingly, a beneficiary, Mustari Bibi, has not yet started construction work but Rs 50,000 has been given to her. 

Sources said many poor persons are yet to receive financial assistance for construction of house despite having land while work order has been issued in favour of beneficiaries who don’t own any land in different panchayats of the block.

Sarpanch of Garam panchayat Diparani Jena, however, refuted the allegations and claimed work order has been given to genuine beneficiaries.

Assistant BDO, Balikuda Ajay Kumar Behera said on the basis of the allegations, a Rural Housing team visited Garam and other panchayats of Balikuda and Naugaon blocks to probe the irregularities in distribution of work order. 

Project Director, DRDA Sarojkant Mohanty said the administration is aware of the irregularities. “We are waiting for the inquiry report. After the team submits its report, necessary action will be taken against officials if any irregularities are detected in implementation of the scheme,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vasundhara scheme Odisha Odisha homestead land scheme
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp