58-year-old woman appears for HSC exam in Odisha's Jajpur 

Published: 20th February 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Amulya Kumar Pati
Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 58-year-old woman’s determination to clear the HSC examination and become a matriculate proves that where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Archana Dash of Badamangalpur village in Jajpur district on Wednesday appeared the matriculation examination at Zilla High School, 42 years after she quit school following an unsuccessful attempt at clearing the test.

She had appeared the examination for the first time in 1978 but failed to clear it. Her parents had then married her off and she did not get an opportunity to appear the supplementary examination.

However, Archana did not give up hope to become a matriculate.

“I had to quit education after I got married. Daily chores did not leave me with much time to study. But after seeing my children study, I made up my mind to at least pass matriculation”, says Archana, who is a mother of two. 

Both her children, who are graduates, encouraged Archana to pursue education and appear the test.

They also took the initiative to enrol her for the HSC examination as an ex-regular student.

