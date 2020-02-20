Accident victim gets video shoot, not help from youths in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Humanity took a backseat and social media rage prevailed as an accident victim, run over by a truck and battling for his life, was surrounded by youths who preferred to shoot a video of him instead of rushing him to hospital.

The victim, Debendra Sahu (24) of Gelopur within Bhadrak town police limits, along with another person, was going to Bhadrak when a truck hit his motorcycle and ran over him.

Sustaining critical injuries and unable to stand up, Debendra pleaded for help.

Some youths, who were present at the spot, showed complete lack of sensitivity and shot videos of the victim as he lay on the road and bled profusely while seeking help.

This insensitivity cost Debendra his life as he died a few minutes later. The other injured victim, who was riding pillion and yet to be identified, was brought to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital.

The video of the incident, right up to the moment Debendra died, was captured and posted on social media just minutes after his death.