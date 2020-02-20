Home States Odisha

Chattisgarh police to take former Odisha MLA Anup Sai on three-day remand

Both Sai and his driver Barman Toppo are accused in the gruesome murder of Kalpana Dash and her minor daughter Babli and will be further interrogated for more information.

Published: 20th February 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The Raigarh Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Wednesday allowed Chakradharnagar police to take former Brajrajnagar MLA Anup Kumar Sai and his driver Barman Toppo on remand for three days.

Both accused in the gruesome murder of Kalpana Dash and her minor daughter Babli, will be further interrogated for information on the murders and if others are involved in the killings.

Raigarh SP Santosh Singh said Sai and Barman had not entirely cooperated with police during preliminary investigation. 

Government public prosecutor Ved Parkash Patel appealed the CJM for narco test of Sai but he deferred the hearing to another date.

On the other hand, lawyer of the accused pleaded against narco test considering the health condition of Sai. 

Sai was arrested last week by Chhattisgarh Police and had confessed to killing Kalpana and Babli and the modus operandi of the murder which he apparently carried out with help of his driver Toppo and few others.

Sai was apparently in a relationship with Kalpana since 2011 but conspired to eliminate her when she insisted on marriage and demanded a share in his property.

