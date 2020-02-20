Home States Odisha

College staff to face premature retirement for joining stirs

The government may also withdraw grant-in-aid provided to aided colleges if their employees are found participating in agitations, he said. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The teaching and non-teaching staff of government colleges participating in agitation may face premature retirement. 

In a letter to principals of degree colleges in the State, Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra said, “The college employees participating in agitational activities will be viewed adversely that may lead to premature retirement.”

With the Budget Session of the Assembly in progress, sources said the decision may have been taken to prevent teaching and non-teaching staff of government colleges from participating in rally and dharna.

Mishra asked the principals to ensure that no employee of their colleges participate in any form of agitational activities. “If any principal sanctions leave in favour of an employee to participate in an agitational activity will be held responsible for aiding and abetting such activities,” Mishra warned. 

He further stated that the department will also implement ‘no work, no pay’ rule for the teaching and non-teaching staff remaining absent from duty unauthorisedly.  

“Leave wouldn’t be treated as a matter of right and if any employ remains on leave without permission will face loss of pay for the period of the unauthorised absence,” he said. 

Mishra clarified that leave will not be granted for participating in any agitational activity such as rally, dharna and demonstration. 

