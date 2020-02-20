HSC exams: 44 students booked for cheating on day 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A total of 44 candidates were booked for malpractice across the State on the first day of annual High School Certificate conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Wednesday.

The examinees were found to have resorted to unfair means while the examination in first language - MIL Odia subject was in progress, said BSE president Ramashis Hazra. After such incidents were reported at different examination centres immediate action was taken by the squads against errant examinees, he added.

Apart from the 44 HSC examinees, 24 students appearing State Open School Certificate examination had adopted unfair means in English subject and a student of Madhyama examination was caught red-handed while copying in Sanskruta Vyakarana ‘O’ Darshan, Hazra informed.

Meanwhile, BSE authorities in a release ruled out leak of question papers from Dharmagarh and Kantabanji.

The authorities also advised students to appear the examination without any fear and urged media to not highlight such unverified news.

“We verified the question paper that went viral with the original ones and those did not match. It is not a question leak but a mischief to disturb the examination process and students,” said Hazra.

Adequate measures have been undertaken to restrict the entry of mobile phones in examination centres and stern action will be taken if any violation is detected, he added.

The first day examination passed off smoothly and there was no report of any untoward situation at from centre, said the BSE president.