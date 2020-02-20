Home States Odisha

HSC exams: 44 students booked for cheating on day 1

The examinees were found to have resorted to unfair means while the examination in first language - MIL Odia subject was in progress, said BSE president Ramashis Hazra.

Published: 20th February 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Students flash their admit cards outside Capital High School on the first day of High School Certificate examination in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Students flash their admit cards outside Capital High School on the first day of High School Certificate examination in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A total of 44 candidates were booked for malpractice across the State on the first day of annual High School Certificate conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Wednesday.

The examinees were found to have resorted to unfair means while the examination in first language - MIL Odia subject was in progress, said BSE president Ramashis Hazra. After such incidents were reported at different examination centres immediate action was taken by the squads against errant examinees, he added.

Apart from the 44 HSC examinees, 24 students appearing State Open School Certificate examination had adopted unfair means in English subject and a student of Madhyama examination was caught red-handed while copying in Sanskruta Vyakarana ‘O’ Darshan, Hazra informed.

Meanwhile, BSE authorities in a release ruled out leak of question papers from Dharmagarh and Kantabanji.

The authorities also advised students to appear the examination without any fear and urged media to not highlight such unverified news. 

“We verified the question paper that went viral with the original ones and those did not match. It is not a question leak but a mischief to disturb the examination process and students,” said Hazra.

Adequate measures have been undertaken to restrict the entry of mobile phones in examination centres and stern action will be taken if any violation is detected, he added.

The first day examination passed off smoothly and there was no report of any untoward situation at from centre, said the BSE president.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HSC exams HSC exams 2020
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp